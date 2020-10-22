Pet of the Week: Meet a trio of guinea pigs looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… we’re introducing you to not one, not two, but three guinea pigs, ready to join your family. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to our Pets of the Week.

Name: Oreo, Peanut and Sabel – to be adopted together

Breed: Guinea pigs

Age: 1 year (Oreo and Peanut) 2 years (Sabel)

Sex: Female (all)

Color: Black w/ white (Oreo), white w/brown (Peanut), white w/gray (Sabel)

Guinea pigs like us need a spacious habitat equipped with hiding and napping spots, things to climb on, safe wood to chew, and guinea pig toys. Our diet should consist of grass hay available at all times, with a small amount of timothy pellets. We don’t naturally make our own vitamin C, so we must get it daily from our diet. Snacks like red pepper, kale, mustard greens, dandelion greens, and other leafy greens will do the job nicely! In fact, we love these snacks so much that we will call “wheet, wheeeeet” when we see you bringing us some! Our average lifespan is 5 to 7 years. If you are interested in more information, contact the adoption staff at springfield@dakinhumane.org and include your name and phone number.

Pet profiles:

Oreo: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/oreo-45523796.html

Peanut: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/peanut-45523806.html

Sabel: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/sabel-45523789.html

Events/Other Topics

The Return of Bad Photoshops…now through October 31!

BAD Photoshops are back and we haven’t gotten any better at it! Just in time for Halloween, our unskilled, but enthusiastic photoshop goblins will transform your pet’s photos into spooky works of “art”. Visit our Bad Photoshop Facebook page, make a gift to Dakin (suggested donation is $10 but the sky’s the limit!), post a photo of your pet that you’d like photoshopped then check back on your post for your masterpiece in the comments. You’ll get a big laugh and can celebrate that your monetary gift is helping Dakin maintain essential services including curbside vaccine clinics, animal adoption, spay/neuter services, and more. Don’t forget to share your masterpiece with your friends! (It won’t be THAT bad. Probably.)

Porch Portraits – A great way to celebrate your pet and you! October 24-25

There are still a few appointments left for Porch Portraits this weekend! Porch Portraits is a collaborative fundraiser for Dakin Humane Society with photographers in our community. Each Porch Portrait registration includes a short photography session that takes place right on your doorstep or porch and features you and your pet(s). You will receive two digital photographs from this session. All photography sessions must allow for safe social distancing outdoors and there can be no exchange of items. Cash tips accepted only inside envelopes. Sessions are $25 and days/times vary by photographer. Visit dakinhumane.org to book a session with a photographer or find out more. Availabilities vary depending on the photographer and your location.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org