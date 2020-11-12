Pet of the Week: Meet Alice

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… We’re going to hop right into it and introduce you to a bunny named Alice!

Name: Alice

Breed: Rex Rabbit

Age: 7 months

Sex: Female

Color: Brown

Alice came to Dakin from another animal shelter. She has that velvety soft rex fur! Rabbits are intelligent and complex animals who do well in families with humans who understand that they are prey animals, and do not enjoy being held/picked up. Rabbits usually do best with older children who can respect their boundaries. The best way to bond with rabbits is to spend time with them outside of their pens, and shower them with plenty of fresh veg leaves such as romaine and cilantro! Rabbits are easy to litter-box train, and we’ve begun that at the shelter! When rabbits get the space and enrichment they need, they often form deep bonds with their humans in the same way a dog or cat would. Rabbits will let you know when they are happy by giving you a bunny binky (a hop/ twist in the air). If it’s your dream to have a fluffy little buddy to eat salads with and snuggle (on her level) then a rabbit may be a great pet for you! Following Dakin’s new adoption process, if you’d like to adopt Alice, please visit this page and click on the “Adopt Me” button!

