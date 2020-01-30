Pet of the Week: Meet Beans, a cuddly Guinea Pig looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) – The Dakin Humane Society has a lot of small pets right now. Beans is one of them, and Lee Chambers introduces us to this handsome fellow.

Beans is a sweet guinea pig who we’re adopting out with his cage mate and buddy Frank (Frank and Beans…right?!!). Both Frank and Beans are one-year-old males who are hanging out at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Guinea pigs make marvelous first pets for youngsters. They’re easier to handle than most small animals, they become bonded to their people, and they rarely nip (only if they’re being mishandled or are scared by other animals nearby). Guinea pigs are interactive and love to greet their people when they enter the room by squeaking with delight!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/beans-43594079.html

Guinea pig facts:

Special guinea pig pellets are the basis of their diet (they eat about 1/8 cup daily).

Be sure they have access to hay at all times

Favorite fruits/veggies include leafy greens, green peppers, peas, apples, blueberries, oranges and grapes, kale and strawberries

Use a solid bottom cage with a wire cover. No wire cage bottoms, they hurt their feet

Include a cave for them to sleep or rest, like a medium-sized flower pot or a plastic igloo

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let her play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that she might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

Dakin has LOTS of “smalls” – Dakin often mentions “smalls” when we talk about our pets. What are smalls? Those are the many types of animals we adopt out that are not cats or dogs. Smalls include guinea pigs and rats, which we have many of at this time. It also includes rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, ferrets, mice, chinchillas, degus, and a variety of birds including parakeets, parrots, finches, lovebirds, cockatiels and doves.

