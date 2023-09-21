(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Beans! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on this little guy.

Background

Beans may be a bit like a can of baked beans at first, sealed tight and a tad shy, but give him a little time, and you’ll be cracking open the heart of this charming companion! Once he warms up to you, he becomes a watchful observer, always curious about your every move. Beans LOVES leafy greens and will snatch them out of your hands. Guinea pigs are incredibly social animals who need to be kept in pairs/groups to thrive. They need lots of space to run around in, and toys to keep them active and enriched! They should get daily “floor time” outside of their cage. This time outside of the cage will be great for bonding and growing closer with them!

Visit Beans’ Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Dakin Presenting 5 Upcoming Parvovirus Vaccine Clinics

What is Parvo?

Canine Parvovirus (Parvo) is a very contagious disease that makes dogs critically ill. Parvo is fatal in over 90% of cases when dogs don’t receive treatment. Protect your dog by getting them vaccinated.

Cases of canine Parvovirus have been reported in Springfield and some surrounding towns. Protect your dog against parvo by getting them vaccinated.

Upcoming Friday Parvo Vaccine clinics at Dakin for healthy dogs:

September 29th

October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th

Vaccines are $20 each. This clinic is for residents of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee only. Estimated wait time is one hour. All parvo clinics are by appointment only. To book an appointment for one of the Friday clinics, click here.

NOTE: Appointments for each clinic will become available two weeks before the clinic date, so please check back often.

**By law, a Rabies vaccine is required for all dogs, unless a valid certificate is provided at the time of appointment. Bring your dog’s current rabies certificate!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

Sponsored by: A.W. Brown’s Pet & Garden Center