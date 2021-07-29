Pet of the Week: Meet Big Papi & Murphy

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Big Papi & Murphy. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on these adorable little guys.

Big Papi & Murphy

Breed: Guinea pigs

Age: 1 year old (both)

Sex: Male (both)

Color: Both tan with white

Big Papi & Murphy have lived with adults and older children. They will let you hold them but prefer it when you’re sitting down. Their favorite pastime is knocking over their piggy home. Big Papi and Murphy are pair bonded, so we want them to be adopted together. These two will need lots of space to run around in, and toys to keep them active and enriched! They should get daily “floor time” outside of their cage. This time outside of the cage will be great for their new family to do some bonding and growing closer with them!

Guinea pigs are grazing animals and should have an unlimited amount of fresh hay

80% of their diet should be fresh hay. Timothy or orchard grass hay (not alfalfa) for adult pigs

12%, about a cup each day of veggies (romaine, parsley, any other green herbs/leaves, sweet peppers, and spinach are good choices, along with smaller amounts of carrot and cantaloupe

0-6% high quality, fresh pellets

0-2% fresh fruits and guinea pig treats

$15 Fill-a-Bag at Home Again on Saturday, July 31 from 10-3

Dakin Day is celebrated on August 1 and 2021 marks 52 years

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org