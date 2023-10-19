(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Broccoli Cheddar! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here with more on this little girl.

Background

Meet Broccoli Cheddar! She came to Dakin as part of our Moms Fixed Free program. Her family wasn’t able to take care of – and rehome – a litter of kittens, so she and her 3 siblings were brought to Dakin for adoption, her mom was spayed for free, and returned to her family. So, it’s Broccoli Cheddar’s turn to make a home life for herself!

Since coming to the shelter she has been very shy so we recommend a slow introduction to the home to ensure the transition to her new home is as smooth as possible. Please come meet her today!

Visit Broccoli Cheddar’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Parvo Clinics on Next Two Fridays in October

Dakin’s Parvovirus Clinics

Upcoming Friday Parvo Vaccine clinics at Dakin for healthy dogs: October 20th and 27th

This clinic is for residents of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee only

There is a $20 fee per vaccination

All dogs must be healthy

All parvo clinics are by appointment only. To book an appointment for one of the Friday clinics above, visit dakinhumane.org/programs/parvoclinic

By law, a Rabies vaccine is required for all dogs unless a valid certificate is provided at the time of appointment

For more info, visit dakinhumane.org.

Sponsored by: A.W. Brown’s Pet & Garden Center