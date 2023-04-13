(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Bruno! Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin from Dakin Humane Society are here with more on Bruno and the special opportunity for you if you want to adopt him.

Background

Bruno is a very affectionate and friendly dog who loves spending time with people. In fact, he loves people so much that when he sees a new volunteer at the shelter, he sits down and tippy-taps his front toes until they come say hi! Bruno’s previous family said he is fully house trained and loves to play with stuffy toys. He also loves tennis balls and a good game of ‘keep away!’ here at the shelter.

Bruno has previously lived with other dogs and a cat, and done well with all of them, and he’s been friendly and wiggly with dogs here at the shelter. Bruno has lived with kids before, and was a little shy with them initially, so it’s best to introduce him slowly to young kiddos. Bruno is a nice, goofy dog and will make just about any family happy! If you’re ready for a sweet, tippy-tappy boy, apply for Bruno now!

You can visit Bruno’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Adoption Fees Reduced for Pit Bull Dogs

Bruno is one of about a half dozen pit bull dogs at Dakin at this time. We have many dogs in our care at this time, and it’s important to help them find the right homes as soon as we can to make room for the next animal that will need our help. So, we decided to reduce adoption fees down to $199 for our pit bull dogs currently in our care.

Visit our dog listings online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-dogs and see if you could meet a new friend there!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

Sponsored by: Smithland Pet & Garden Center