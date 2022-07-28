(Mass Appeal) – Today we’re introducing you to two cute little kittens looking for a new home. Lee Chambers and Madeline Nagy are here from Dakin Humane Society with Bubbleboy and Storm.

Events/Other Topics: Adopt One/Get One Free on Select Kittens/Cats

Because of our recent large intake of (mostly) kittens and cats, you can adopt one kitten or cat at their regular adoption fee, and get another one free! Both felines have to have the word “BOGO” by their names on our website. These are the special kitties we’re trying to find homes for quickly, so we can have room at our shelter for other incoming pets that need our help also.

We will continue this adoption special until all the kitties who came to us last week have found their new homes!

Visit www.dakinhumane.org for more information.