Pet of the Week: Meet Bubbles

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…we’re introducing you to Bubbles. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here to share information.

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 1-year-old

Sex: Female

Color: Black and white

Hi there! My name is Bubbles! I can be a little shy at first so I’m hoping to find a family that can help me come out of my shell. Once I’m out of my enclosure I don’t really mind being held and I can always be bribed with some treats! My new family would ideally be adults and/or older kids who can understand that I’m a little scared at first and may not want to get handled right away. I previously had a guinea pig friend and would really love to have another one in my new home, with a slow introduction of course! If you’d like to adopt me, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on my photo.

Dakin’s Pet Food Drive April 1-30!

Items needed include:

Dog food – unopened bags

Cat food – unopened bags and cans of wet food

Timothy hay – for small animals

There will be more than 25 places around the Pioneer Valley that are collecting items. Please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/annual-pet-food-drive-482.html for a full listing of drop spots.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.