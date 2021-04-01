Pet of the Week: Meet Bubbles

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…we’re introducing you to Bubbles. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here to share information.

Breed: Guinea pig
Age: 1-year-old
Sex: Female
Color: Black and white

Hi there! My name is Bubbles! I can be a little shy at first so I’m hoping to find a family that can help me come out of my shell. Once I’m out of my enclosure I don’t really mind being held and I can always be bribed with some treats! My new family would ideally be adults and/or older kids who can understand that I’m a little scared at first and may not want to get handled right away. I previously had a guinea pig friend and would really love to have another one in my new home, with a slow introduction of course! If you’d like to adopt me, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on my photo.

This pet’s profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/ceb12d55-b920-4f49-805a-907531a0ee9d?tracking=fe981072-7fda-4d7c-9d35-add7d6259565

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Pet Food Drive April 1-30!
Items needed include:
Dog food – unopened bags
Cat food – unopened bags and cans of wet food
Timothy hay – for small animals

There will be more than 25 places around the Pioneer Valley that are collecting items. Please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/annual-pet-food-drive-482.html for a full listing of drop spots.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.

