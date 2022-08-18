(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Budster, a one year old male tabby. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Budster’s life is about to change. Initially, he was found by a dumpster, probably scavenging for food. But a cat like this shouldn’t have to dumpster dive, having all the qualities of a great companion. A person who was feeding a group of cats hadn’t seen him until recently and boy, does this cat have an appetite! Budster’s a friendly guy and he approached her immediately. Budster is affectionate and especially enjoys pets on the head and cheek. With Dakin’s assistance and food in a trap, he was soon on his way to the life he deserves. No dumpster diving for this guy. It’s time for him to become someone’s best Budster. Maybe it’s you!

Budster’s profile can be found here.

Events/Other Topics: Jewelry on Sale at Dakin’s Thrift Shop

Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop, is featuring all kinds of jewelry for sale on Saturdays in August (that means August 20 & 27 are the final weeks for great prices!) Shop hours are Saturdays 10am – 3pm. There are many items for sale including:

Rings

Watches & Bands

Bracelets

Necklaces

Earrings

Necklace/earring sets

Pins

Animal-themed jewelry

Scarf clips

Wine glass charms

Home Again is a volunteer-staffed thrift shop that sells donated items at very reasonable prices. 100% of the sales go to help pets and programs at Dakin Humane Society!

Visit www.dakinhumane.org for more information.