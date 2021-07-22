Pet of the week: Meet Burnie bunny

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Burnie.

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Meet Burnie bunny. She is one of MANY rabbits at Dakin right now. This girl is playful, friendly, and social, although she’s not a fan of being picked up. She used to live with a puppy and wasn’t too hoppy about it. She’s a cool, calm bunny who is looking for a place to park her little bunny paws. Maybe it’s your place! The best way to bond with rabbits is to spend time with them outside of their pens, and shower them with plenty of fresh veg leaves such as romaine and cilantro! Rabbits also need plenty of daily time to explore outside of their pen and hang with their human. Because they’re not easy to hold, they’re not an ideal “starter pet” for a young child. Better that the children be older and can respect the rabbit’s boundaries

Rabbit facts:

When rabbits get the space and enrichment they need, they can form deep bonds with their people the way a dog or cat would. When they’re happy (and outside their cage), they often give you a binky, which is a hop/twist in mid-air. Rabbits primarily eat timothy hay and fresh leaves and veggies. You can augment that with pellet food (but give that in small amounts). Fresh food runs about $40-50 per month.

A rabbit’s lifespan is typically 8-10 years. Be sure their cages have solid floors, wire floors will cut or ulcerate their feet. Rabbits need to be kept inside all the time, never keep your rabbit – even caged – outside

Events/Other Topics: $15 Fill-a-Bag at Home Again on Saturday, July 31 from 10-3

Dakin’s anniversary, Dakin Day is always celebrated on August 1. 2021 marks 52 years of our organization working to help animals and the people who love them. On Saturday, July 31, we’ll have a celebration everyone can enjoy with our $15 Fill-a-Bag sale at Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop in Springfield. For $15 you’ll get a large bag to fill with a variety of treasures for both people and pets! Our shop will be open for this sale from 10am – 3pm that day.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.