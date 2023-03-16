(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Casper! Madeline Nagy is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this good boy.

Background

Meet Casper, a 3-year-old lab mix who is ready to find his forever home. Casper is a friendly and loving dog who enjoys the company of people. He is always happy to greet you with a wagging tail and a big smile!

Just like some of us humans, Casper is selective about his doggy friends and won’t play with just anyone. He gets along really well with dogs he likes and is so cute and gentle in his play.

Casper does not do well with cats.

He is house trained!

You can view Casper’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies is Set for May 7. Register NOW!

We’re gearing up for our second annual Will Run for Cookies 5k run/2k walk in scenic Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday, May 7. Check in & registration is 9-10am, Race begins at 10:30am.

Early Bird Registration Fees:

$20 12 years and younger

$30 students, seniors, and veterans

$35 adult registration

ALL registrations go up $5 April 15, 2023

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org