Pet of the Week: Meet Chloe, a sweet Chihuahua with a tail that won’t stop!

(Mass Appeal) – Today we meet Chloe, an 8 year old Chihuahua looking for a new home. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society shares an adorable video of Chloe and her very happy tail.

Name: Chloe – in foster

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Color: Brown

Background

She is the sweetest little potato! Like lots of chihuahuas, Chloe loves to bond to one person especially, and she will be that person’s most devoted friend. This little girl is a bit of a homebody and would enjoy hanging out at home with a nice fenced in yard. She didn’t get to go out much so being on leash and out in the world makes her a little nervous. She enjoys kicking back and relaxing. Chloe has never lived with cats but she has lived with other dogs, big and small, in the past and coexisted well with them as long as she had a proper introduction. She does have some experience with young kids but would prefer a home with older kids because the little ones made her nervous. If you are interested in more info or in setting up an adoption appointment please call Dakin at 413-781-4000.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/chloe-45080127.html

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Day is Coming! We celebrate our anniversary every August 1 (Dakin Day), and we’re hoping that we can count on your support as we continue to make adjustments and changes to provide essential services to pets in a safe and compassionate way. Over the past year we’ve celebrated successes and faced extreme challenges. Through it all your support has allowed us to be true to our vision of creating a world where services that support the human-animal bond are accessible to all, and companion animals are no longer vulnerable. Please consider making a gift at dakinhumane.org. Thank you!

