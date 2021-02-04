Pet of the Week: Meet Clover the lop-eared rabbit

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Clover, a 3-year-old lop-eared rabbit.

Name: Clover

Breed: Lop-eared rabbit

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Female

Color: Gray/brow

Rabbits like Clover are intelligent and interactive pets. Each day they should have some supervised “out of the cage” time with their people in a closed room where they can run and jump around to their heart’s content. Clover’s favorite snacks are romaine lettuce and carrots. Her previous family describes her as a big softie and very friendly. Rabbits can be litterbox trained and are best handled by older children as they are very fragile and need their boundaries respected. If you’d like to adopt Clover, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on her name.

This pet’s profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/a3fe45d2-d7b1-4a44-89df-7206ff8ac991?tracking=b27fefb4-d396-456c-bada-4e21a2f53231

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Clinic PLUS – Treating Non-Urgent Veterinary Needs Twice a Week

Dakin’s Clinic PLUS, which is held twice weekly, is dedicated to helping families who are unable to get to a full-service animal hospital for non-emergency medical issues. The clinic is available for cats and dogs by appointment only at our Springfield location. At this time, Clinic PLUS is only able to see and treat a limited number of common pet health issues including:

Itchy skin/skin allergies

Ear infections

Minor injuries, cuts & wounds

Diarrhea

Limping

Sneezing/discharge from eyes/nose (cats only)

Routine treatment packages range in price from $94-$194 and include the office visit, diagnostics, and treatment/medications. Keep small medical issues from becoming larger. To learn more and book your appointment, visit dakinhumane.org, click on “Veterinary Services” then on “Clinic PLUS”



For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.