(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re thinking about adopting small pets, Coco & Penny might be the perfect pets for you! They’re a blend of shy, friendly, affectionate, independent and playful. Often that’s the case with piggies. They lived with a child and enjoyed being petted by her on the back and provided a lot of piggy entertainment. They love each other’s company and we want these besties to go home together.

They are both 3 year-old female guinea pigs and they must be adopted together.

Events/Other Topics – Pet Loss & Healing Support Next Meeting is September 20 on Zoom

Our pets touch our lives and the grief and loss we feel when they’re gone is very difficult. Dakin’s Pet Loss & Healing Support Group is led by family therapist and author Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, and we’re holding these free monthly groups online. The next meeting is September 20.

Next meeting:

Tuesday, September 20

6:00pm – 7:30pm

Ken draws from years of experience leading groups for people who lost their companion animals, and the sessions offer people the opportunity for healing that comes from sharing their journey with others who are also grieving – and understand.

In order to attend, you must sign up online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/petloss.html (“Visit dakinhumane.org and click on “programs,” then “pet loss & healing support group”) You need to RSVP in advance of the meeting so you can get the Zoom link you’ll need to participate.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org