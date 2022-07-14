(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week! Today we’re introducing you to Cow, the dog! Ann Hurlburt from Dakin Humane Society is here with all the details on this sweet girl.

Cow needs a new home because her person’s health no longer permits her to keep her dogs. She is described by her previous home as sweet, playful, loving, eager to please, affectionate, calm, and well mannered – and she is showing us all those things since she has arrived at Dakin. She is a gentle and kind girl.

She has lived well with other small female dogs

She likes to wrestle, chase, and play with squeaky toys. She is a handy size at 19lbs

This gentle lady will make a loving companion

For more information visit dakinhumane.org