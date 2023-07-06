(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Cowgirl! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more.

Background

When Cowgirl had her kittens, she (and they) were dumped at a farm, where this protective mom moved her litter into the loft in the barn. The farmer discovered them and let the family stay a while, but then brought them to Dakin so they could find homes.

Cowgirl is a confident, affectionate cat, but will be shy at first until she gets to know you She would do best where she can be the only kitty in the home, as she gets hissy around other adult cats.

Cowgirl is FIV+ (FIV-positive), which is similar to HIV seen in humans, in that it is a disease that causes poor immune function, and in some cases, a shortened life span. It is transmitted from cat to cat through the saliva in a deep bite. Although it is from the same virus family as HIV/AIDS, FIV is specific to cats and cannot be transmitted to other species, including dogs or other pets. FIV positive cats should not be allowed to go outdoors, as they can still spread this disease to other cats, generally by fighting. This disease CANNOT be spread by sharing food or water, or by shared grooming behavior. The majority of FIV positive cats can be successful members of multi-cat households, but in Cowgirl’s case, we think she’d be happier without a kitty sibling.

Events/Other Topics: Barks & Brews Set for September 10 at Fort Hill Brewery

It’s your dog’s favorite date on the calendar: Dakin’s Barks & Brews event!

Date: Sunday, September 10

Location: Fort Hill Brewery, Easthampton, MA

Hours: 12-1pm VIP Hour; 1-4pm General admission

Unleash your inner party animal at Dakin’s 8th annual Barks & Brews at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton! Barks & Brews is the GREATEST dog party in the area where humans and their four-legged companions come together for an afternoon of outdoor fun! Spoil your furry pal with irresistible canine treats, hilarious contests, and make a splash in our popular Splash Zone! No dog? No problem! We have you covered with an array of craft beer, delectable bites from local food trucks, pet-inspired vendors, and you guessed it, more beer! Take your BFF (human or canine) for an afternoon filled with wagging tails and lasting memories!

Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a leash (retractable leashes are not allowed). Order your tickets online here!

VIP Admission ($75) Includes entry to Barks & Brews, on-site parking, two complimentary beers, an event t-shirt, and an exclusive preview hour with refreshments. (VIP Sales end 8/1/23)

General Admission ($35) Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk). Shirt not included.

For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org

