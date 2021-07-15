Pet of the Week: Meet Cricket

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Cricket!

Do you love giant dogs and their exuberant energy? Cricket may be the dog for you! Contrary to his tiny name, Cricket is one large dog at around 75 pounds. His previous family describes him as loving, excited and full of energy. He likes to play with toys and is good with other dogs. He has never lived with cats. He will need a family committed to helping him with his house training (he’s already made a lot of progress!) as well as walking well on a leash and since he is so strong, would benefit from a large yard to run around in. He is friendly with everyone he meets and has lived with kids in the past. He does not know his own strength however and may be too much for little ones. He should meet any kids or other dogs in your home before being adopted.



Other topics:

Sunday, September 19, our 6th Annual Barks & Brews returns to Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton! It’s an outdoor, dog-friendly party for humans and canines! No dog? No problem. Enjoy vendors, beer, food trucks, canine activities, treats, and more. Take your BFF (human or canine) for a great day of dogs, food, and fun!



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.