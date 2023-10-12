(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Crystal. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl.
Background
Crystal is a friendly, mellow pup who loves to play and go for walks but is also happy to chill. She appears house-trained and has previously lived with cats and other dogs. She’s enjoyed meeting other mellow dogs in the shelter. Like most pitties, Crystal has some issues with allergies/itchy skin and is on currently medication to keep her comfortable. She will likely need this medication long-term.
Visit Crystal’s Pet Profile HERE
Events/Other Topics: Come Walk in a Whisker Wonderland on November 4 at Dakin! Plus, Parvo Clinics on Fridays in October
Whisker Wonderland
Will you be gift shopping for an animal fan this holiday season? Do yourself a favor and come visit Dakin’s Whisker Wonderland! We’ll have local vendors and artisans selling lots of pet-themed goods that will make the perfect gifts! This family-friendly event will also feature a bake sale and raffle for top prizes!
- Date: Saturday, November 4th
- Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Location: Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield
For more information – including a list of vendors – visit dakinhumane.org
Dakin’s Parvovirus Clinics
Upcoming Friday Parvo Vaccine clinics at Dakin for healthy dogs will be held October 13th, 20th, and 27th. This clinic is for residents of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee only.
- There is a $20 fee per vaccination
- All dogs must be healthy
- All parvo clinics are by appointment only
To book an appointment for one of the Friday clinics above and for more information, visit dakinhumane.org/programs/parvoclinic
By law, a Rabies vaccine is required for all dogs unless a valid certificate is provided at the time of appointment
Sponsored by: A.W. Brown’s Pet & Garden Center