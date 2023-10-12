(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Crystal. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl.

Background

Crystal is a friendly, mellow pup who loves to play and go for walks but is also happy to chill. She appears house-trained and has previously lived with cats and other dogs. She’s enjoyed meeting other mellow dogs in the shelter. Like most pitties, Crystal has some issues with allergies/itchy skin and is on currently medication to keep her comfortable. She will likely need this medication long-term.

Visit Crystal’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Come Walk in a Whisker Wonderland on November 4 at Dakin! Plus, Parvo Clinics on Fridays in October

Whisker Wonderland

Will you be gift shopping for an animal fan this holiday season? Do yourself a favor and come visit Dakin’s Whisker Wonderland! We’ll have local vendors and artisans selling lots of pet-themed goods that will make the perfect gifts! This family-friendly event will also feature a bake sale and raffle for top prizes!

Date: Saturday, November 4th

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield

For more information – including a list of vendors – visit dakinhumane.org

Dakin’s Parvovirus Clinics

Upcoming Friday Parvo Vaccine clinics at Dakin for healthy dogs will be held October 13th, 20th, and 27th. This clinic is for residents of Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee only.

There is a $20 fee per vaccination

All dogs must be healthy

All parvo clinics are by appointment only

To book an appointment for one of the Friday clinics above and for more information, visit dakinhumane.org/programs/parvoclinic

By law, a Rabies vaccine is required for all dogs unless a valid certificate is provided at the time of appointment

Sponsored by: A.W. Brown’s Pet & Garden Center