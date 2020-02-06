Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Do you know how your property tax is assessed?

Pet of the Week: Meet Darwin and learn about pet rats

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Rats are often underestimated as pets, especially for children. They are generally calmer and easier to handle than their fluffier counterparts like gerbils and hamsters. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society joins us with some rat trivia. She also introduces us to Darwin, a 1 year old male rat looking for a home.

Name: Darwin
Breed: Rat
Age: 1 year old
Sex: Male
Color: Brown/black

Background

Darwin is a very chill fellow who needs to go home with his cage mate and pal Sage. They’re both 1 year old male rats who are easy to handle and are people-friendly. Rats like them are interactive pets who – when they’re happy – let out a cheerful sound that is similar to laughter. Come meet these two at Dakin in Springfield.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/darwin-w-sage-43546342.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories