Pet of the Week: Meet Darwin and learn about pet rats

(Mass Appeal) – Rats are often underestimated as pets, especially for children. They are generally calmer and easier to handle than their fluffier counterparts like gerbils and hamsters. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society joins us with some rat trivia. She also introduces us to Darwin, a 1 year old male rat looking for a home.

Name: Darwin

Breed: Rat

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Male

Color: Brown/black

Background

Darwin is a very chill fellow who needs to go home with his cage mate and pal Sage. They’re both 1 year old male rats who are easy to handle and are people-friendly. Rats like them are interactive pets who – when they’re happy – let out a cheerful sound that is similar to laughter. Come meet these two at Dakin in Springfield.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/darwin-w-sage-43546342.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org