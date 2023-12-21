(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Devon! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this fluffy little guy!

Background

Are you looking for the most adorable ball of fluff there is? Take Devon, here’s the deets on this guy: -He’s 4 pounds of fluff, which is hard to believe cause this dude loves food – He was roaming the neighborhood looking fierce, until an amazing person found him and brought him back to the warmth of the indoors. He’s a bit shy at this time, which honestly who can blame him but he’s pretty easy going.

If you think owning a wild haired 4 pound tiny chewing machine is the best thing ever, then you should seriously apply for Devon. Like all pet rabbits, Devon should be handled only by older children who have been trained how to handle delicate rabbits. They’re not an ideal pet for young children who want to handle the rabbit themselves.

Events/Other Topics: Year-End Ways to Help Dakin

In this season of giving, please consider making a gift to Dakin Humane Society. Visit our website at dakinhumane.org and click on the “Donate” button to give online, or you can find information about our Wish Lists if you’d rather shop for some essentials for the shelter pets. Amazon and Chewy will ship directly to us!

Dakin also needs volunteers. If you’d rather donate your time to help our pets, that’s great! Please visit our website and click on “Volunteer” to learn about different opportunities and how you can get started.

We thank you for your support of our animals and Dakin’s programs and services. Have a wonderful, happy and safe holiday season!

