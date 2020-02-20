Pet of the Week: Meet Diesel, a dog with a very enthusiastic tail!

(Mass Appeal) – Diesel is an 8 year old dog with a love of life! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here to introduce us to this sweet guy.

Pet Stats

Name: Diesel

Breed: Pit bull mix

Age: 8 years

Sex: Male

Color: Tan with black

Background

Diesel is winning hearts at Dakin among our volunteers and staff. Now it’s time for him to win an adopter’s heart! This guy is very sweet and well-mannered. He is snuggly, always smiling, and his tail whirls around in a circle when he’s happy, which is always. Diesel needs to be in a home without other dogs, but he’s fine with cats (he basically ignores them!). If you have kids, it’s a good idea to bring them down to Dakin in Springfield so they can have a meeting with Diesel first to make sure everyone gets along fine. Diesel is strong with his toys and shreds ’em easily, so forget about tennis balls and rubber toys, they’ll be history! Come shake paws with him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

THIS PET’S PROFILE: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/diesel-31041593.html

Upcoming Events:

Dog Training Classes in Springfield & Leverett – There are new dog training classes coming to Dakin in Springfield.

On Wednesday, March 11, in Springfield we’re starting:

Basic Manners Dog Training (5 weekly classes)

Rocket Recall (2 weekly classes)

In late March there will be classes starting in Leverett with training topics including good manners to games and tricks. Keep an eye on our website to see what we’ll be scheduling in the weeks ahead.

Discount Codes: If any of these discounts apply, enter them under “Enter Promotional Code” during registration.

ADPT-Dog -10% discount is offered to dogs adopted from Dakin, Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, or any other adoption agency. Proof of adoption required at first class.

Seniors -10% discount is offered to humans age 65 and up and/or dogs age 8 or up.

USMilitary -10% discount is offered to US Military (Active, Reserve, Veterans, or Retired)

For more details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org