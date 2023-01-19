(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, and we’re introducing you to Moose, Swiper and Doodle. Madeline Nagy is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this bonded trio.

Background

Doodle, Swiper, and Moose all came to Dakin together. These boys love to spend their free time huddled in a cuddle pile together, wasting the day away! When they are feeling active, they like to chase balls around and play in group wrestling matches. This group of boys are curious wiggle noodles looking for a new place to call home.

Ferrets are not cage animals; their cage should be thought of like a bedroom – they sleep there but have lots of room outside of it to play and explore every day. They are very social and need to interact with people! They love to sleep in hammocks or under fuzzy blankets with their friends.

They’re also crepuscular, which means they are most active at dawn and dusk. Another fun thing about ferrets is that they LOVE shiny objects- gone are the days of leaving your keys lying around! They have lots of energy and love to play with toys. Their inquisitive nature makes puzzle toys like kongs loads of fun! Their average lifespan is 5 to 7 years, so make sure that you are ready to take on a high-energy, interactive, long-term pet.

Adoption fee for one ferret is $125, each additional adopted at the same time has a discounted adoption fee of $55.

Visit Doodle, Moose, and Swiper‘s Pet Profiles for more information on the trio.

Visit dakinhumane.org for more information on the adoption process.