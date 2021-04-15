Pet of the Week: Meet Earl Grey and Prince Poppy

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Earl Grey & Prince Poppy. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on these two little fellas.

Earl Grey & Prince Poppy are two large super friendly bunnies. They have experience with cats and do well with them. They have also lived with kids who are respectful and a little bit older. No young kids, please. Earl Grey & Prince Poppy are nervous about dogs but would probably be ok with calm dogs with a slow introduction. They love to have free run of the house when people are there to supervise us and can have a large enclosure for when no one is there. Rabbits often form deep bonds with their humans in the same way a dog or cat would.

We Dakin Dare You to Take the 31-Day Activity Challenge!

Dakin Humane Society wants to inspire you to get moving this May with our #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge. Walk, run, bike ride, or snuggle your cat (yes, that’s an activity!) you’ll be making a difference for animals. All to raise critical funds to support the animals and programs of Dakin

Registration for the #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge is only $10!

