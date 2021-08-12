Pet of the Week: Meet Elena

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Elana.

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic shorthair kitten

Age: 3 months old

Gender: Female

Color: Black

What a cutie! Elena is a sweet and loving kitten looking for a home! Her foster describes her as the type of kitten that needs to be right by your side! She is very playful and might even want to play with your hair. It’s kitten season, and there’s so much fun when there’s a kitten in the house to add to the joy. Visit Elena’s profile page to see a very helpful video featuring top tips to help your kitten settle into their new home.

Pet profile page: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/280c366b-3af2-48ba-ad28-8d9ab2e0a6a3?tracking=b6186756-f87c-4bd6-9a3b-856d666374ed

Dakin’s Pet Photo Contest for the 2022 Calendar is on!

Calling all Cuties! Dakin is already planning the 2022 wall calendar, and you can submit one or more photos of your pets to be in the running for posterity! The photo contest and calendar raise essential funds that support Dakin’s programs and services including accessible veterinary services, our pet food aid program, adoption, and more. Our programs help keep people and pets together!

Participation is easy! Submit your favorite high-quality photo of your pet, then share your entry online with your friends and family to collect votes for your pet’s photo! The top vote-getter is featured on the cover, the next 12 pets with the highest vote count will be featured on a monthly page inside the calendar.

You can also reserve a special day on the calendar to feature your pet’s photo for a $15 donation!

Want to vote for your (or someone else’s) pet? It costs $5 to buy 5 votes that you can use on any pet.

To enter your pet, vote, or reserve a special day on the calendar, visit https://www.gogophotocontest.com/dakinhumanesociety

Photo submissions end August 31

Voting ends September 12

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.