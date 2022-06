(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to not one, but two, adorable cats looking for homes. Madeline Nagy from Dakin Humane Society is here with Finch and Junco.

These kittens are two months old and happen to be brothers! They are domestic, short-hair and full of energy!

To learn more about Finch & Junco or any of the animals available for adoption, visit dakinhumane.org.