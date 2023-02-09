(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Fluffy and Muffin! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on them and other happenings at Dakin.

Background

Muffin came to Dakin with his pal Fluffy. However, he likes to be the top gun and gets along with other animals as long as they let him think he is. His previous guardian said he’s content to just hang out, munch on carrots and wait for head pets. He’s an independent piggy, just what you’d expect from a top gun GP. He’s not a fan of being picked up.

Unfortunately, someone in the family was allergic so Muffin is looking for a new place to plant his piggy toes. He needs to be adopted with Fluffy, who is small and light, making him the ideal piggy to pick up, and while he has a little attitude, it makes him all the more endearing. Fluffy is gentle when being picked up and likes pets on the head. You can adopt both of these boys for the adoption fee of $55!

Here you can visit Fluffy and Muffin‘s Pet Profiles!

Events/Other Topics: February Treasures Abound at Dakin’s Thrift Shop!

Home Again, the thrift shop at Dakin, is featuring all kinds of Valentine’s items, including animal figurines bearing hearts, heart-shaped gift boxes and even a Valentine’s snow globe! You’ll also find a great variety of glassware at already low prices, including:

Vases

Serving Bowls

Dishware

Glasses

Goblets

Punch Bowls

Cake Plates

Serving Platters

…and more!

Dakin’s thrift shop sells new or gently-used items for people and pets at terrific low prices, and because the shop is staffed by volunteers, 100% of the proceeds go to help the animals and programs/services at Dakin! Home Again is open every Saturday from 10a – 3pm. You’ll also find lots of pet items that sell for much more in regular stores, including leashes, harnesses, toys, dishes, treats and more! See you Saturday!

Visit dakinhumane.org for more information.