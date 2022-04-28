(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to adorable Francis who needs a new home. Lee Chambers and Madeline Nagy from Dakin Humane Society are here with all the details.

Francis came to Dakin from another agency, so we don’t have a great deal of information on his background. He’s sweet, social and likes pets. He has never met a stranger he didn’t instantly love. Francis is absolutely adorable and is sure to entertain you. Francis’s favorite game is playing fetch and he will play for hours outside with you! He loves his stuffed toys as well and prances around the yard and tosses them around. He has such a soft mouth when taking treats and toys. Staff think he has a good deal of lab in him. Francis is a smart cookie and does know some tricks as well such as “sit” and “lay down.” Overall, Francis is a fun loving, energetic, goofy dog with a gentle giant personality. He should meet any dogs or kids in your home before adoption. Francis cannot live with small dogs, cats or any small animals.

Events/Other Topics: Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk

Big news! Dakin is launching a brand-new event in 2022. It’s our Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk. By participating and fundraising for Dakin Humane Society, you are helping give animals the food, shelter, and medical treatment they need. Every dollar you raise goes towards creating happier and healthier lives for animals right here in our community.

We’re really encouraging participants to:

Bring their dogs to take part with them! Dogs need to be on a non-retractable leash

Build teams and create a sense of camaraderie! Be there for each other, encourage your teammates, and show a united force to help animals get the care they need!

And hey…all participants (human OR canine) get a cookie! What more can you ask for?

Date: Sunday, May 15

Registration time: 9am

Race time: 10:30am

Location: Stanley Park, Westfield

For more info, and to register, visit dakinhumane.org