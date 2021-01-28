Pet of the Week: Meet Ginger Bread the sweet and sunny canary

(Mass Appeal) – Do you long for the sounds of spring, like birds singing in the morning? Well, good news, you can adopt a bright, sunny canary who is sure to serenade you with sweet songs!

Name: Ginger Bread

Breed: Canary

Age: 1-year-old

Sex: Unknown

Color: Bright yellow

Ginger Bread is one of several sweet-natured canaries that are available for adoption at Dakin. We can’t tell the gender of these birds because they don’t like to be handled, but we do know that the males are the real singers in the bunch! Canaries love to watch people and to be talked to or whistled to. Canaries are small, active, gentle birds. They enjoy bird swings, the company of other canaries, small bird toys, and cages with plenty of space for flying. Their diet is a variety of pellets, seeds, and fresh veggies and fruits. A typical canary lifespan is 8-15 years. If you’re interested in Ginger Bread (or any of the others) please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their name to learn more or fill out an application to adopt.

This pet’s profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/b030563a-7c5d-42b9-ba4b-c515188d7a16?tracking=b3e9e64d-fd70-4d56-add5-4b6bdac5ec8a

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Spay/Neuter Clinic

Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic treats dogs, cats and rabbits! Over 98,000 patients have been treated since our Clinic opened in 2009, and we offer high-quality, affordable surgery. We keep fees affordable by raising donations and applying for grants to help subsidize the actual higher cost for these procedures. Since we offer only spay or neuter surgeries and limited vaccines, our surgical process is streamlined and efficient.

There are many benefits to spaying or neutering your pet, including:

● Improved behavior – spayed/neutered pets are more affectionate and have fewer aggressive behaviors or urine spraying in homes

● Less roaming and running away by male cats and dogs – also less likely to get into fights

● Health benefits – spayed female pets have a lower risk of breast cancer, especially when spayed before their first heat. Neutered males have no risk of testicular cancer and a lowered risk of prostate disease or rectal cancer

Booking for spay/neuter surgery is available online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/veterinary-services.html

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.