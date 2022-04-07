(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…today we’re introducing you to Ginger.

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.



Ginger is a very social guy who has a lot to say. He’ll tell you all about his day and ask you about yours. Just nod your head and act like you understand him and he’ll be happy. He’s content to play with balls and string, so there shouldn’t be any supply chain issues. Ginger was taken in as a stray and his previous guardian made him into an indoor kitty, although he tries to make a dash for it sometimes. He’s accustomed to living with adults, and while he hasn’t lived with children, his guardian thinks he would do well with them. Ginger should be the only pet in your home. He’s just a nice guy who loves being petted and picked up. He’s at Dakin due to a pet policy where his guardian lives. If you’re looking for a new companion, Ginger could be the kitty for you!



“Some Bunny is Waiting for You this Easter; A Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Small Animals” on April 9 & 10.

Dakin is proud to announce that we’ve joined together with several other MA-based animal welfare organizations/shelters to present a fee-waived adoption event for small animals (non-cat and non-dog) this coming weekend, April 9 & 10!

How it works:

Adopters need to visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/fee-waived-adoptathon.html on Dakin’s website on Saturday, April 9, or Sunday, April 10 to take advantage of fee-waived adoptions on small animals. On those 2 days only, the adoption fees will be $0 for those pets. If you are interested in adopting one or more pets, please click on the pink “Adopt Me” button on each pet’s profile page. This allows you to create an application to adopt that pet. You will also need to upload a photo of your new pet’s housing. The Dakin staff will then go through the applications and notify applications via email.

Adopters need to know the following:

Multiple inquiries may be received for each pet, therefore an inquiry or application is not a guarantee of adoption

Adopters must submit a photo of their new pet’s housing for approval. Info here: https://www.dakinhumane.org/fee-waived-adoptathon.html

This fee-waived event does not include adoptions of cats or dogs, kittens or puppies

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.