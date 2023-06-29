(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Glenn! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet little guy.

This little guy is a feisty, playful kitten. He enters the room proudly with his tail held high. He is always ready for action and loves to jump, and practice gymnastics while playing with feather toys. He is a confident kitten and has been in foster care with young children.

Events/Other Topics: Saturday, July 1 is Drop-in Adoption Day; Adoption Fees 50% Off!

On Saturday, July 1, visit Dakin Humane Society at 171 Union Street in Springfield for a one-day adoption event from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

50% off all adoption fees – for ALL pets!

No appointment necessary

Please plan for wait times of 1-2 hours

If there is a particular animal listed on our website that you are interested in adopting prior to the July 1 event, don’t wait! We recommend going through the standard online adoption process (click the pink “Adopt Me” button on an animal’s profile to complete an inquiry.)

Our onsite thrift store will be open and stocked with a great variety of new and gently used items for your animal companion(s)!

For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org

