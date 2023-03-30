(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Golden Boy and Tiny Tim! Lauren Rubin is here from Dakin Humane Society with the details on these two little cuties.

Background

Golden Boy and Tiny Tim came from a home with more than 70 Chihuahuas living inside, so they became good friends and we need them to go to a home together.

Tiny Tim is very nervous and will need a very savvy small dog person who has had fearful dogs in the past. He needs to go home with Golden Boy to give him reassurance and confidence. Golden Boy is pretty confident and outgoing. He’s Tiny Tim’s emotional support system!

All the Chihuahuas that came to Dakin this week have special needs and they need people who have patience, understanding and experience to help them adjust to their new lives.

If interested in adopting Golden Boy & Tiny Tim (or any of the Chihuahuas), please visit https://airtable.com/shroMHpGLqqlfObLE

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

