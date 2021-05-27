Pet of the Week: Meet Gucci

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…today we’re introducing you to an adorable little Scottish Terrier named Gucci.

Meet Gucci! He’s got some great qualities – he is curious, adorable, loyal to his person, and loves to cuddle. He is working on his house training and is doing well. He has lived with other dogs before and done well with them, but he would like to meet any resident dogs in your home to see if it is a good match. Gucci does also have some challenges and is looking for someone who understands his needs. He does not like change and it takes him a bit to get used to new people and situations. If you try to interact with him before he is ready, he will bark and growl and if cornered, will likely try to bite. He needs a dog-savvy home with adults only. Once he trusts you and considers you his friend, he’ll want to sit on your lap and hang with you on the couch and snuggle. He will likely bark at any visitors and will not allow new people to pet him. Check out his video on his profile page. If you have had a scared little dog in the past, please tell us about them in your application, which you can find by visiting https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and clicking on the photo with his name..

Other Events: Paws on the Town

Paws on the Town is a new Dakin event for animal lovers to show their support for both local restaurants and companion animals. Throughout the month of June, you can visit participating restaurants for a sit-down or take-out meal, snap a selfie of yourself either inside or outside the restaurant, and you could win $20-$50 in gift cards. Each selfie you submit counts as an entry for the drawing for the gift cards, which happens in late June.

