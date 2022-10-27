(MASS APPEAL) –

It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to an oragne tabby named Handi-Snack! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little girl.

Not much is known about young Handi-Snack, only that she is one awesome kitten. She’s very sweet, very friendly and should fit in wonderfully with any person or family. What are kittens? Sugar and spice…sure. Naughty but nice? Roger that! And this lady is going to really brighten a lot of hearts with her personality!

Visit Handi-Snack’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Kitten Adoption Fees Reduced by $100 Through October 31st

Because we have so many kittens like Handi-Snack, we have reduced kitten adoption fees by $100 through October 31. The fees on our website include the discounted amount.

We have kittens still coming onto the adoption floor that are “graduating” from foster care and are now old enough to be adopted out…so every day brings new listings, and new faces to fall in love with! To see our constantly updated listings, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html

For more info, please visit dakinhumane.org