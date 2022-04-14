(Mass Appeal) –

Meet Henry! Henry came from a home with lots of dogs and is now ready for his next adventure. Though we don’t have much information on his history, here we have found him to be a sweet and social dog who likes pets. New things can make him nervous but with consistency and patience he will make a fine companion. Henry should meet any kids or dogs in your home before adoption.

If you are interested in Henry or any of our available pets, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their photos to learn more.

This pet’s profiles is located here: Henry



Events/Other Topics: Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk

Big news! Dakin is launching a brand-new event in 2022. It’s our Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk. Register now through April 15 to take advantage of Early Bird Registration fee discounts! By participating and fundraising for Dakin Humane Society, you are helping give animals the food, shelter, and medical treatment they need. Every dollar you raise goes towards creating happier and healthier lives for animals right here in our community.

We’re really encouraging participants to:

Bring their dogs to take part with them! Dogs need to be on a non-retractable leash

Build teams and create a sense of camaraderie! Be there for each other, encourage your teammates, and show a united force to help animals get the care they need!

And hey…all participants (human OR canine) get a cookie! What more can you ask for?

Date: Sunday, May 15

Registration time: 9am

Race time: 10:30am

Location: Stanley Park, Westfield

For more info, and to register, visit dakinhumane.org