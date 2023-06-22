(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Ink Dot! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society is here with more.

Background

Meet Ink Dot, a cute little gal who came to Dakin as a stray. She’s been in foster care and her foster says this kitty has a lot to say, especially when she can see or hear you. When you’re as cute as a button, you’re in the unique position of pulling on someone’s heart strings to get attention. She does settle down at night, though, so you can clock some serious z-z-z-z-‘s without hearing her call to her people. If you’re interested in Ink Dot, complete the online application and be sure to cross your T’s and dot your “I”s!

Events/Other Topics: It’s Kitten Season at Dakin…You Can Help!

Warm weather always brings lots of kittens to Dakin, many of them born outside and in poor health. We anticipate treating about 500 sick kittens this year for conditions like diarrhea, weight loss, upper respiratory and viral infections, and more. Medical costs are rising (each time we order products they are more expensive than previous weeks), and supply chain issues create problems. Just to give an idea about costs for medical treatments, below is the average cost to just treat ONE kitten who may have these conditions (and they often have more than one medical issue!):

PanleukopeniaTreatment Plan (highly contagious and fatal disease that we see most often in outdoor kittens brought in from feral colonies) – $75 per kitten

Diarrhea Treatment Plan (very common in young kittens) – $31.55 per kitten

Weight loss/Nausea/Dehydration Treatment Plan – $22.65 per kitten

Routine URI Treatment Plan (upper respiratory infection) – $20.50 per kitten

There’s so much more that we provide for these kittens, including food and staff time. If you’d like to help tiny ones in need, please consider either making a gift here (https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=308389&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=https%3a%2f%2fwww.dakinhumane.org%2f) or checking out our Wish Lists if you’d like to provide much-needed items, and they’ll be shipped right to us.

Thank you very much for caring about the animals!

For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org

