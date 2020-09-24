Pet of the Week: Meet Interstellar

(Mass Appeal) – Thursday means it’s time for Pet of the Week and today we are introducing you to Interstellar, a quiet spirit cat looking for a loving home. Lee Chambers from the Dakin Humane Society joined us with Interstellar’s details.

Chambers noted that Interstellar is looking for a calm and patient family and will need to go home with another cat – either one you already have or a friend from Dakin. Interstellar is a two year old male.

Don’t forget, Dakin Humane Society’s Barks & Brews is going virtual this year! Snuggle up with your furry friend and get ready to enjoy a good time online with Funniest Home Video and a Tails Talent Show. Tickets are just $30 and give you full access to this event, two beer tokens, a T-shirt and a chance to win prizes.

For more information on Interstellar or Barks & Brews, please visit DakinHumane.org.