Pet of the Week: Meet Ireland & Prickly Pear

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to a pair of pets – Ireland and prickly pear!



Name: Ireland & Prickly Pear

Breed: Rats

Age: 1 month (both)

Sex: Male (both)

Color: White with gray

Ireland and Prickly Pear are two baby rats, they’re 1 month old and they need to be adopted together. Rats like them are social, active, and love to play with toys. They use their tails to keep them balanced! When rats are happy, they let out a cheerful sound that is similar to laughter! They love being handled and will happily ride around on your shoulders. The average life span for rats is about 2 years, so these two are very young. Rats eat a diet of rodent chow and need to get some bite-sized bits of fresh fruit and veggies daily – peas, broccoli, carrots, apples, and bananas are recommended. But don’t give them chocolate, candy, peanut butter, or cheese! Rats love people food, but only limit them to an occasional bit of cooked pasta or a bit of pizza crust. And always have a water bottle handy for them that can mount to the side of their cage. They need toys or things they can chew on to wear down their teeth, which grow continually. One perfect item for that? Dog biscuits!

This pet’s profile:

Ireland: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/5dd9cd9c-b34b-491e-a299-50886adcf4cf?tracking=f0da5e47-ae25-41e3-bf3b-0c020252948b

Prickly Pear: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/d9a1a67a-b7ca-4a36-83d1-a874bba5dac4?tracking=f0da5e47-ae25-41e3-bf3b-0c020252948b

Events/Other Topics

Foster Caregivers Needed for Dogs and Small Animals!

Dakin is seeking foster caregivers for small animals (skill level: beginner) and dogs (skill level: moderate to advanced). Primary foster caregivers must be over 18 years old and have reliable transportation (because your foster pet will likely need to be brought to Dakin for examinations occasionally or frequently, depending on their condition). Small animals include rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, degus, chinchillas, hamsters, rats, gerbils, mice, and birds. Even small animals may need medication, regular weight tracking, and other record-keeping. Our staff will train you on these skills and they – along with Dakin foster mentors – are always available to answer any questions you have.

Dog caregivers should be experienced – and comfortable – with dogs, especially those who struggle with fear, change and require behavior observation and modification. Some may require oral medication, weight tracking, and record-keeping. Due to the complex needs of dogs, ideal dog foster homes do not include young children or other pets.

Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/foster-a-dakin-animal.html to learn what steps you need to take to become a foster caregiver – and thank you!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org