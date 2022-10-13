(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, today we’re introducing you to Jake! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on Jake and to talk about a one-day walk-in adoption event coming up.

Jake was brought to Dakin as a stray that had been around for a few months and would come by for a bite to eat. At first, he was a bit shy and never approached people but he warmed up after a little time! Food might just be the way to this handsome guy’s heart – give him some and he’ll come to you for all the pets. Jake even will sit in your lap while you pet him! He’s looking to tuck his paws into a nice cozy home – could it be yours?

You can view Jake’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Subaru Loves Pets One-Day Walk-in Adoption Event on October 15

Dakin Humane Society is partnering with Steve Lewis Subara of Hadley, MA in presenting “Subaru Loves Pets,” a one-day walk-in adoption event this Saturday, October 15 at Dakin’s Animal Resource Center at 171 Union Street in Springfield, MA from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dakin has a very high animal population count these days, and there are lots of cats, kittens, dogs and small pets (guinea pigs, gerbils, rabbits, mice, chinchillas and more) waiting to be welcomed into new homes. The duration of visits for walk-in adopters is expected to run 1-2 hours.

To see a continuously updated collection of available pets at Dakin please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html.

For more information, please visit dakinhumane.org