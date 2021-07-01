Pet of the Week: Meet Joan Jett and Saturn

(Mass Appeal) – You’ll hit the jackpot if you bring home Joan Jett and her pal Saturn! These girls are super cute; they’re affectionate, interactive, curious and playful. They’re also friendly and love to cuddle together, which is why we want to adopt them out together. They’re best friends and we don’t want to split them up.

GOOD NEWS: From now through July 9, Dakin is reducing rabbit fees in half! Normally it would cost $75 to adopt a pair of rabbits, but now it’s $38 as part of our “Get Hoppy” rabbit promotion!

Rabbits are fun pets, but they’re not the best bet for young children because they’re very delicate and need to be held carefully. Rabbits like Joan Jett and Saturn like some time out of their cage every day to run around and amuse themselves (and you!).

For more information visit www.dakinhumane.org, or call Dakin at 413-781-4000.