Pet of the Week: Meet Kissy

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Kissy, a 1-month-old female hamster. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with all the details on how you can adopt this cute little girl.

Name: Kissy

Breed: Hamster

Age: 1 month old

Sex: Female

Color: White/brown/tan

This little hamster is just a month old and ready to be a great new addition to your family. Hamsters are solitary pets, so Kissy will be just fine all by herself in her cage. She loves exploring cardboard tubes and snacking on carrots, as well as fresh grains, nuts, veggies and fruits. That’s in addition to hamster food from the pet store. Hamsters have poor eyesight and startle easily, so be careful and slow when picking her up so you don’t get a nip! For this reason, hamsters are usually good pets for kids who have some experience handling small animals.

Other Events

Dakin’s Clinic PLUS – Treating Non-Urgent Veterinary Needs Twice a Week

Itchy skin/skin allergies

Ear infections

Minor injuries, cuts & wounds

Diarrhea

Limping

Sneezing/discharge from eyes/nose (cats only)

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.