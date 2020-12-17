Pet of the Week: Meet Kringle the canary

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to a canary with a festive name!

Kringle is one of 13 canaries that were brought to Dakin last week when their person couldn’t care for them any longer. You can’t tell the gender of canaries by looking at them, so we are not sure of the gender of the canaries we still have available for adoption, especially since canaries don’t like being handled (they do love to watch people and be talked or whistled to).

Canaries are small, active, gentle birds. They enjoy bird swings, the company of other canaries, small bird toys, and cages with plenty of space for flying. Their diet is a variety of pellets, seeds, and fresh veggies and fruits. Male canaries sing beautiful songs. A typical canary lifespan is 8-15 years. If you’re interested in Kringle (or any of Kringle’s siblings) please visit www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their name to learn more or fill out an application to adopt.

This Pet’s Profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/cbf4f061-3e32-430c-9cdb-02f98021d2c3?tracking=69f1bc91-f409-4f00-b127-e5f06911f6dc

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Spay/Neuter Clinic – Bookings available now for January surgery dates

Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic treats dogs, cats and rabbits! Over 95,000 patients have been treated since our Clinic opened in 2009, and we offer high-quality, affordable surgery. We keep fees affordable by raising donations and applying for grants to help subsidize the actual higher cost for these procedures. Since we offer only spay or neuter surgeries and limited vaccines, our surgical process is streamlined and efficient.

There are many benefits to spaying or neutering your pet, including:

Improved behavior – spayed/neutered pets are more affectionate and have fewer aggressive behaviors or urine spraying in homes.

Less roaming and running away by male cats and dogs – also less likely to get into fights.

Health benefits – spayed female pets have a lower risk of breast cancer, especially when spayed before their first heat. Neutered males have no risk of testicular cancer and a lowered risk of prostate disease or rectal cancer

Booking for spay/neuter surgery is available online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/veterinary-services.html

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.