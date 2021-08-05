Pet of the Week: Meet Kyzar

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Kyzar, a beautiful one-year-old puppy!

Kyzar is sweet, calm, loyal, and playful. If you love low-rider pit bulls you will fall instantly in love with this compact and muscle-bound 50lbs pup. She’s currently in a foster home where she’s charming the daylights out of her caregiver! Kyzar is the most polite doggie guest; she’s 100% house trained and has no accidents overnight. Kyzar is a sensitive soul who spends most of the time laying on the couch or standing in front of her person wiggling and holding a stuffed animal waiting for a little game of tug. She has not needed a crate at all. She has not chewed on anything and has not destroyed any of her toys. She would be a great addition to any family! She has lived with older kids but on every walk when she sees young kids she gets extra wiggly. She is a princess and she knows it. We thought she might not like other dogs, but she’s been very friendly with dogs, so if you already have a dog, it’s a good idea that they meet at Dakin. Right now we’re treating Kyzar for a possible food allergy (those show up as skin infections in dogs) plus an ear infection, so we’re waiting for more of a medical update on her right now. She’ll need ongoing vet attention once adopted, so her adopter will need to have a veterinary reference.

Other topics:
Estate planning for pets virtual workshop – Thursday, August 19th
Barks and Brews – Sunday, September 19th

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today