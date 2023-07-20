(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Leila. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet little girl.

Background

Meet Leila! This sweet-natured girl is six months old and has charmed all staff and volunteers at Dakin. We don’t have much info about Leila’s past experiences, she’s a bit of a Woman of Mystery, but with her youth and sweet manners, she’d be a fun addition to any household.

Little Leila is one of MANY kittens who are awaiting homes at Dakin this summer! We’re discounting adoption fees to help our little friends find the people they’re looking for and a whole new wonderful life as their pet! Now through the end of July, all adoption fees are 50% off for ALL available pets!

Events/Other Topics: Home Again, Dakin’s Thrift Shop, Holding $5 Fill-a-Bag Sale on 7/29 for non-pet items

Dakin’s Home Again Thrift Shop is refocusing its merchandise to feature items for pets, so all our non-pet (or “people”) thrift items must go! That includes:

Dishware

Glassware

Home decorations

Cleaning/beauty products

Housewares

On Saturday, July 29, from 10am – 3pm we will be holding a $5 Fill-a-Bag sale for NON-PET items only. Pet items will continue to be sold at Dakin for terrific thrift prices…but people items will be cleared out by the end of July! We’ll have fresh, new items for sale at fantastic prices!

Home Again is open on Saturdays from 10am – 3pm.

For more information, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/thrift-shop

