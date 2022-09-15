(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, today we’re introducing you to Leo. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this cute little guy.

Leo came to Dakin as a stray. He came in looking like he had spent quite a bit of time outdoors and during that time suffered an injury to his tail, which has healed in an awesome zig zag pattern. Yet beneath that rough exterior is a stately senior gentleman who, with a good grooming session and some extra love will become someone’s handsome prince.

For more info, please visit dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on the photo with this pet’s name on it.

Click HERE to visit Leo’s Pet Profile.

Events/Other Topics: Barks & Brews Coming THIS SUNDAY!

It’s almost here! Barks & Brews happens on Sunday, September 18 at Fort Hill Brewery from 1-4pm, with a special VIP hour from 12-1. There will be a hot dog eating contest, talent contests, a 50/50 raffle, caricature art, nail-trimming, dog baths, vendor booth shopping, food trucks, and more! All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Tickets are available online until Friday morning here: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TicketingCatalog.aspx?eventid=377379&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=https%3a%2f%2fadmin.e2rm.com%2f

VIP Admission ($70): Includes on-site parking, two complimentary beers, an event pint glass, and a preview hour with refreshments

General Admission ($35): Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk)

General Admission with pint glass ($40): Add a pint glass during online purchase and save! Includes a complimentary beer. Parking is located on-street and at the local school lot (a 5-minute walk)

Visit www.dakinhumane.org for more information.