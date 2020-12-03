Pet of the Week: Meet Lilith

(Mass Appeal) – Are you searching for an easygoing, friendly kitty? Meet Lilith! Nothing ruffles this girl’s fur.

She’s eight years old and loves affection! She enjoys chin scratches (as you can see) as well as being picked up. Lilith is accustomed to living indoors with adults. She is looking for a specific home be because she is FeLV+.

Feline Leukemia (FeLV) is a cat-only virus which shortens a cat’s lifespan significantly. Cats with FeLV are generally healthy and free of symptoms until the end of their time with us and deserve a loving family to enjoy all of life’s pleasures with.

Lilith needs a home with no other kitties, or she can live with other FeLV+ cats. Follow this link to learn more and tap the pink “Adopt Me” button to start the application process!

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Curbside Vaccine Clinics (171 Union Street, Springfield)

Dakin’s Curbside Vaccine Clinics happen a few times each month and provide essential and affordable services for dogs and cats, including:

Rabies Vaccine

Parvo Vaccine (dog series)

FVRCP Vaccine (cat series)

Bordetella Vaccine (kennel cough)

Microchip: $22

Dewormer

Flea & tick preventive and treatment

Ear mite treatment (cats)

Heartworm test

Masks are required to attend, and this is a contactless event. The estimated wait time is up to an hour, so please plan accordingly. Card and cash payments accepted. For more information about our services, and how to book an appointment, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org