(Mass Appeal) – Lizard is the kind of kitten that has love for all people and will be the first one in his group of siblings to greet his foster family. Yet he is likely the last one to be running to greet their dog. We don’t recall lizards and dogs getting along too well anyways – so this makes sense. Overall, he is a sweetie with a good amount of confidence who’s looking forward to life as a house cat!

Dakin is opening its doors for a limited time to offer drop-in adoption hours…no appointment needed! If you are ready to welcome home a new animal companion, visit us from 12:30 – 3:30pm at Dakin’s Springfield Animal Resource Center on the following dates:

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

For more information, please visit dakinhumane.org