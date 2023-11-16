(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Loki! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Background

Loki is named for the God of Mischief, and while he has his mischievous moments, they are outweighed by his charm! Loki is personable and friendly toward other dogs, but we’re not sure how he will be with cats or young children, so if you have either, you’ll want to talk to Dakin staff about that.

Loki has ENERGY to burn! He gets the zoomies sometimes, barks and does a lot of tail wagging. If you’re into having a spirited, lively companion, Loki is your guy. He will need some training on a few things, like house training (he’s a work in progress), and some basic manners, but he’s very smart and eager to learn. If you’re up to the challenge of guiding Loki through his journey, you might be his ideal coach, and he’ll reward you with his love and loyalty.

Events/Other Topics: Fosters Needed:

Dakin has been welcoming a larger-than-usual number of pets in 2023, and there are always more on the way. Our foster caregivers give animals a loving home environment while they wait to meet their future families, and help us by opening up space in our shelter to help other pets.

Please consider being a hero for animals and welcoming foster pets into your home. Here are some advantages:

Dakin will provide pet food, kitty litter, medication (if needed) and medical attention

Dakin’s staff and medical team is there to support you

Flexibility in making the commitment – you let us know your ideal time frame for fostering and we’ll work with you

We’ll work with your schedule – for example, if you have a vacation coming up, you can foster before and/or after your trip. We’ll relocate your foster pet elsewhere while you enjoy your vacation

Great way to see your kids in action with animal care – maybe they’ll prove themselves ready for their own pet. Plus, they learn about responsibility and compassion towards animals

While it’s hard to say goodbye to a pet at the end of the foster period, as they say, “The goal is goodbye.” When you have finished helping one little friend make their way to a new adoption family, you’re able to help another pet that needs you, if you’d like to. It’s volunteer work that you can truly be proud of

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

