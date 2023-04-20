(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week, we’re introducing you to Luna. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl.

Background

Luna came to Dakin recently when her people were facing a housing challenge. When Luna arrived here, she wasted no time in putting her best paw forward! This little gal was shy at first but, boy, did she come around quickly! It was clear to the staff that she was a very sweet kitty and very social as well. Luna is mellow, loves being petted and would make a delightful addition to your family.

She came to Dakin with her brother Max who is also up for adoption (but is currently getting a minor medical issue treated). Luna gets along great with other cats and does well with them in the home and here at the shelter.

You can visit Luna’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Dakin Needs Fosters!

Warm weather is on its way and that always means more and more animals find their way to Dakin! Already in 2023 we’re seeing really high animal population numbers, and with our busiest season (summer) on its way, we expect to see a huge spike in our animal population.

It can be challenging sometimes when we have a large number of pets to care for, but Dakin’s foster caregivers always lend a helping hand and give animals a loving home environment while they wait to meet their future families.

When you’re a Dakin foster caregiver, you can decide how often you want to bring a pet into your home, and for how long. We’ll work with you to find a schedule that works for you.

To learn how to become a valued member of the foster team, visit dakinhumane.org and click on the tab marked “Volunteer.” You’ll see info about fostering, and how you can apply online!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

