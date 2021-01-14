Pet of the Week: Meet Marcus

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to a shy little guy named Marcus!

Name: Marcus – Hero Adopter Needed

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Age: 7 months old

Sex: Male

Color: Black & White

Handsome Marcus came to us from another shelter, so we don’t know much about this mystery man. We do know that he’s very shy and seems to have had little socialization with people, so he is quite skittish and will need your love and patience as he acclimates to a new home. He must be confined to a single, small room with a litterbox, food, water, and some toys while he adjusts. If you have other animals in the home, that’s fine. We’re not sure how he’ll do with children, but if they respect his space and approach him calmly, that’s ideal. If you’re interested in Marcus, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on his photo for more info or to adopt him.

This Pet’s Profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/34fba08b-fbad-478f-ab6a-6776849b2bad?tracking=0c72fd45-3b55-49b6-a847-a02c35e43d9c

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Clinic PLUS – Treating Non-Urgent Veterinary Needs Twice a Week

Dakin’s Clinic PLUS, which is held twice weekly, is dedicated to helping families who are unable to go to a full-service animal hospital for non-emergency medical issues. The clinic is available for cats and dogs by appointment only at our Springfield location. At this time, Clinic PLUS is only able to see and treat a limited number of common pet health issues including:

Itchy skin/skin allergies

Ear infections

Minor injuries, cuts & wounds

Diarrhea

Limping

Sneezing/discharge from eyes/nose (cats only)

Routine treatment packages range in price from $94-$194 and include the office visit, diagnostics, and treatment/medications. To learn more and book your appointment, visit dakinhumane.org, click on “Veterinary Services” then on “Clinic PLUS”

